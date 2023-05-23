“Four-year-old Santiago Barajas identified as victim in Kings River drowning incident”

The two children who drowned in the Kings River on Sunday have been identified as four-year-old Santiago Barajas and eight-year-old Victoria Barajas, both from Fresno. The siblings were swept away by fast-moving water just below Pine Flat Dam at around 2 pm. The eight-year-old’s body was recovered on the same day, while the four-year-old’s was found downstream on Monday. Officials said the family was having an outing at the river and were somewhere they shouldn’t have been when the tragedy occurred. The drowning incident happened two months after the Kings River and San Joaquin River were closed.

According to reports, Santiago and Victoria were at a location where swimming was prohibited when they were swept away by the current. Their bodies were found at different locations downstream. The authorities said the incident was a tragic reminder of the dangers of swimming in the river during high water levels. The Kings River and San Joaquin River had been closed to the public due to the high water levels caused by snowmelt.