Former Police Officer Kills Teenager in Clarksdale: Victim Identified as Cornelius McGee Jr.

A teenager was shot and killed on Monday in Clarksdale, Mississippi, by a former police officer. The incident occurred when police responded to a burglary call and found the boy dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Cornelius McGee Jr. by City Chaplain John Givins on the City of Clarksdale’s Facebook page. The former police officer, who was the only other person on the scene, is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

This shooting follows three other incidents in Clarksdale on Sunday, May 21, in which 14 people were injured and 12 were injured in a single incident. In response to the violence, Chaplin Givins has organized a Stop the Violence concert and an empowerment program for the city’s youth. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has stated that it is not considered to be an officer-involved shooting.