Fire at Sherwood Dr. Housing Complex Leaves No Injuries or Suspects/Victims Reported

Late last night, the Sulphur Fire Department received a call about a fire at a housing complex on Sherwood Dr. Firefighters rushed to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and remained there for about two hours to put out the blaze. Fortunately, no one was reported injured, and the fire was contained to only one home.

Officials have confirmed that the fire was contained, and there was no further damage to any other homes in the complex. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and it is unknown at this time if anyone was in the home at the time of the incident. The Sulphur Fire Department urges residents to always be vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent fires from happening in their homes.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of having working smoke detectors in every home and having a fire safety plan in place. With proper precautions and awareness, we can prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future. The Sulphur Fire Department will continue to investigate the cause of the fire and provide updates as more information becomes available.