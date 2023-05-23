Father and Son Killed in North Delhi Accident, Suspect Flees Scene

A tragic incident occurred in north Delhi’s Burari area when a speeding car hit a motorcycle on which a 60-year-old man and his son were travelling. The impact of the collision was so severe that the father-son duo, identified as Shashi and Manoj respectively, lost their lives. The deceased hailed from Ghaziabad. The son’s eight-year-old son was also injured in the accident that took place on Sunday morning. According to police, the Bolero car hit the motorcycle from behind when the trio was descending from Burari flyover. The driver of the car fled the scene after the incident. Locals and passersby helped the injured reach the hospital and informed the police about the accident.

