“Fatal Shooting in Atlanta Leaves One Dead and Another in Critical Condition, Victim Identified as Dominque McKibbins”

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Monday night in northwest Atlanta. According to reports, officers were called to the 2000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they found two men who had been shot. One man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The police have not yet identified the victims, but one of the shooting victim’s grandmothers, Joann McKibbins, spoke to Channel 2 Action News and identified her grandson, Dominque McKibbins, as one of the victims.

McKibbins described her grandson as a “sweet, kind-hearted person” and expressed her sadness over the incident. The police are still investigating the shooting and have not determined what led to the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

