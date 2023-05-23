“Fatal Hit-and-Run in Litchfield Park: Victim Identified as Brian Disney”

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is appealing for information about a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in Litchfield Park. The accident took place on Friday just before 9:30 p.m. Witnesses reported that a dark-colored pickup truck drove over the victim, who had been lying on the road after being involved in a single-vehicle collision. The driver of the truck did not stop at the scene or call the police.

The victim was identified as Brian Disney, aged 54. He had hit a road construction sign, lost control of his motorcycle, and was thrown from it before the collision. The driver of the truck drove north on Dysart Road, leaving the scene of the accident. The Sheriff’s Office is asking witnesses to come forward with any information they may have. They can contact the Sheriff’s Office on 602-876-TIPS (8477) or 602-876-1011, with reference to MCSO Incident Report 23-013061.