Family of Suspect’s Missing Sister Believes Body Found in Sunland Park May Be Hers

A Mexican family fears that their missing loved one may have been the body found in Sunland Park, Texas last Friday. The Sunland Park Police Department discovered the body of a female aged between 20 and 30 years old near the Doña Ana Community College. Officials believe the body had been there for approximately five days before it was found. Although a Mexican identification card was found with the body, decomposition has made it impossible to positively identify the woman. Elsy Leyva Perez believes the body matches the description of her missing 27-year-old sister, whom she has not heard from since last Tuesday.

Perez shared a photo of her sister taken the day she crossed the border. She also received a location from the people her sister was crossing with, which matches the area where the body was found. The man who found the body, Fernando Mota, said the woman had a leather jacket on, but he did not understand why she was wearing a jacket in the hot weather. Perez’s friend, who visited the morgue, said that the description of the body matches that of Perez’s sister, but the identification card was under a different name. Perez has not yet informed her parents of the situation, as her father’s health is not good.