“Driver of U-Haul Truck Detained After Crashing Into White House Security Barriers, Suspected to be Intentional”

A truck driver has been detained by authorities after crashing into security barriers across from the White House on Monday night. According to a Secret Service official, no one was hurt during the incident and the truck has been deemed safe. Initial investigations suggest that the crash may have been intentional. Local roads and pedestrian areas were closed off following the incident, and the driver of the U-Haul removal truck has not yet been identified.

A witness cited by WUSA, a CBS-affiliated television station in Washington DC, claimed that the driver hit the barriers a second time after the initial collision. The incident occurred just before 10:00 PM local time and triggered evacuations of nearby hotels including the Hay Adams. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident to determine the driver’s motives and whether any charges will be filed.