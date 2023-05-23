Driver of U-Haul Truck Detained After Crashing into White House Security Barriers, No Injuries Reported (Suspect Name Not Given)

A U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers near the White House on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street. The driver of the truck was detained by the U.S. Secret Service, according to an official statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service. There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

According to CNN, a man named Benjamin Berger was taking a photo of the White House when he heard the crash. At first, he thought it was just an accident, but he says the box truck backed up and tried to ram the barriers again. Berger credits the Secret Service for a quick response. The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday