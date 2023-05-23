Driver of U-Haul Arrested for Threatening to Kill President or Family Members in White House Security Barrier Crash

A U-Haul truck driver has been arrested after crashing into a security barrier in Lafayette Square near the White House. According to the US Park Police, the driver faces multiple charges, including threatening to kill or harm a president, vice president, or family member. The truck crashed into security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street just before 10 p.m. The US Secret Service detained the driver, and there were no injuries reported to any Secret Service or White House personnel. The Secret Service later said that a preliminary investigation revealed the driver may have intentionally struck the barrier.

The driver, who has not been publicly identified, was also arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, destruction of federal property, and trespassing, according to the Park Police. After the crash, the truck was searched by bomb technicians, and no explosives or incendiary devices were found. The incident prompted road closures as authorities investigated the crash, and the nearby Hay-Adams hotel was evacuated at the request of the Secret Service. The FBI’s National Capital Response Squad is assisting Park Police and the Secret Service in the investigation.