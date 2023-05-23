“David Walkenbach Identified as Victim in Richland County Dirt Bike Crash”

A teenager named David Walkenbach was killed in a dirt bike accident in Richland County on Monday morning. The Edwards County Schools (ECS) released the name of the victim in a Facebook post. Walkenbach was rushed to the hospital, but his injuries were too severe. He had just completed his freshman year at the school. The ECS requested people to keep the Walkenbach family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

The accident occurred when Walkenbach and a 13-year-old passenger failed to stop at a stop sign in Calhoun, IL. A Ford F-150 collided with their bike, and no one in the truck was injured. The post does not offer any details about the 13-year-old passenger’s condition.