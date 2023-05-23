Daushawn Guthridge recorded his own murder while playing online video game, Darel King charged with the crime in Flint, MI

A federal complaint unsealed on May 22 revealed that a murder victim in Flint, Michigan, recorded his own murder on a Sony PlayStation video while playing an online basketball game. The recording was sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives by an anonymous source in July 2019, months after the homicide occurred. The woman who was shot at the scene and survived confirmed that the audio was exactly how the robbery and shooting occurred. She identified the man heard on the recording as Darel King, who was charged with single counts of knowingly and unlawfully affecting commerce by robbery and knowingly using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and used a firearm to commit murder. King was arrested for the homicide but fled Michigan after being released from custody. He was later arrested in an unrelated federal case in Nevada.

