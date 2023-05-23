“Dallas Police Seek Information on Homicide of 62-Year-Old Robert Dunmeyer”

Dallas police are seeking information regarding the death of 62-year-old Robert Dunmeyer in the Red Bird area. On May 21, officers responded to a call and discovered Dunmeyer lying on the ground on Cleardale Drive. Unfortunately, Dunmeyer died from his injuries. While the authorities have not released any further details regarding the circumstances of his injuries, they have confirmed that his death was a homicide.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, they are urged to contact the Dallas Police’s Homicide Unit at 214-671-3690. The police are hopeful that with the help of the community, they can find answers and hold those responsible accountable for their actions. The loss of a life is always a tragedy, and the authorities are working diligently to bring closure to Dunmeyer’s family and loved ones.