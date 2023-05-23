“Colorado Man Killed by Police During Mental Health Crisis: Family Receives $19 Million Settlement and Training Changes”

The family of a Colorado man who was killed by police during a mental health crisis will receive a settlement of $19 million. The agreement was reached after negotiations between the family’s attorneys and the city of Aurora, where the incident occurred. Along with the monetary compensation, the settlement also includes changes to police training and protocols for responding to mental health situations.

Elijah McClain, 23, was walking home from a convenience store in August 2019 when police received a call about a “suspicious person.” McClain was wearing a ski mask and was known to dance to music as he walked. The officers who responded to the call used a chokehold on him and injected him with ketamine, a sedative, after he was already handcuffed. McClain suffered a heart attack and was declared brain dead three days later. The incident led to protests and calls for police reform in Aurora and beyond.