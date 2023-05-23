Colorado Family of Christian Glass, a Victim of Police Shooting, to Receive $19 Million Settlement

The parents of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old Colorado man shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy during a mental health crisis, will receive $19 million from state and local agencies as part of a settlement. The shooting, which occurred in 2021, drew national attention and sparked calls for reform in how authorities handle individuals with mental health issues. As part of the settlement, Clear Creek County will establish a crisis response team and train all deputies in crisis intervention. The state of Colorado will create a virtual reality training scenario for the Colorado State Patrol, based on Glass’s shooting, that will focus on de-escalation in stressful situations involving officers from different agencies.

Former deputy Andrew Buen, who shot Glass, and his supervisor, former Sgt. Kyle Gould, are both being prosecuted for Glass’s death. The grand jury found that the officers needlessly escalated the standoff after Glass called 911 for help. The settlement, which is the largest for a police killing in Colorado and among the top in the United States, also includes changes to training and protocols in an effort to prevent future incidents. Reformers have pushed for crisis intervention and de-escalation training for police and alternative policing programs where mental health responders are sent to some emergency calls instead of law enforcement.