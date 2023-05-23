“Cleveland Man Jose Irizarry’s Body Found in Lake Erie Two Months After Disappearance”

Jose Irizarry, who had been missing since November 2020, has been confirmed dead after human remains found in Lake Erie were identified as belonging to him. His body was discovered near the Historic Cleveland Coast Guard Station in March, close to where family members had reported seeing blood stains at the time of his disappearance. Irizarry’s sister had said that he was released from the Cuyahoga County Jail on the night of his disappearance, and police were slow to respond to reports of blood stains. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Irizarry’s family has expressed concern about his mental health issues, which they say were not addressed when he was arrested on gun possession and kidnapping charges. The family claims that Irizarry had held a gun to his head and begged his wife not to leave because he was “hearing voices”. The officers who arrested him did not seek medical care for him, according to the family. Irizarry is survived by one son.