“Clark County Coroner Identifies Felicia Guzman as Victim in North Las Vegas Police Shooting”

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who was fatally shot by North Las Vegas police officers last week. The officers claimed that the woman, Felicia Guzman, approached them while holding a large knife above her head on May 16. Despite the officers’ orders to stop and put the knife down, she continued to approach them. The officers fired shots at her, and she was taken to University Medical Center, where she later died.

The North Las Vegas Police Department was investigating reports of a stabbing at the 1400 block of Basin Brook Drive when the incident occurred. Guzman's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the coroner's office ruled it a homicide.