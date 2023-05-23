Civil Rights Attorney Ben Krump Addresses Independent Autopsy Results on Lashawn Thompson’s Death Due to Neglect in Georgia Jail

Lashawn Thompson, a 35-year-old man who died in a Georgia jail’s psychiatric wing, was neglected to death, according to an independent autopsy report released by his family’s lawyers. The report, written by Dr. Roger A. Mitchell Jr., identified dehydration, rapid weight loss, malnutrition, and untreated decompensated schizophrenia as contributing factors to Thompson’s death. The report listed the cause of death as “Complications due to Severe Neglect,” and due to the lack of necessary medical care, food, water, and shelter, his manner of death is homicide. The Fulton County medical examiner’s office had previously found no obvious signs of trauma but noted a severe bed bug infestation. The family’s lawyers and advocates called on the district attorney’s office to bring criminal charges against those responsible and urged the Fulton County Board of Commissioners to act quickly to fix the problems at the jail. The independent autopsy was paid for by former NFL star and activist Colin Kaepernick’s Autopsy Initiative of the Know Your Rights Camp.

