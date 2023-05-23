“Christopher Wayne Carter Wanted for Murder in Connection to Death of Lakaria Moore”

Lubbock authorities are asking the public for help in locating a 39-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of an 18-year-old woman. Christopher Carter is being charged with murder for the death of Lakaria Moore, whose body was found on Monday east of Lubbock. Police officials have warned that Carter is dangerous and should not be approached.

The case began as a missing persons report for Moore, but it quickly turned into a homicide when investigators found Carter’s vehicle near North County Road 3000 and East County Road 6650 with the body of a woman at the scene. Investigators also responded to a residence in the 2400 block of East 5th Street, which they believe is related to the investigation. A search warrant was executed at the residence. Anyone with information about this investigation or the location of Christopher Carter can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.