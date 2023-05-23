Bryan Kohberger, Accused Killer of Four Idaho College Students, Stands Silent During Arraignment

Bryan Kohberger, accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November 2019, used an unusual legal strategy known as “standing mute” during his arraignment on Wednesday. Kohberger’s attorney remained silent instead of entering a plea, invoking an Idaho criminal rule which requires the judge to enter a not guilty plea on the defendant’s behalf. The strategy allows Kohberger to avoid verbally committing to being guilty or not guilty. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary for the off-campus killings. Kohberger, a criminology grad student at Washington State University, is alleged to have broken into the victims’ home and fatally stabbed them before fleeing the scene. He has been held without bail since his arrest in December and awaits trial, which is set to begin on October 2 and is expected to last six weeks.

Related