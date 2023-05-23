Brother and Sister, Santiago and Victoria Barajas, Die in Kings River Tragedy

Two children, aged four and eight, tragically lost their lives over the weekend after being swept away in the Kings River in Fresno County. The siblings were with their mother and an adult friend when they entered the river at a wheelchair-accessible fishing spot near Pine Flat Dam. The group was attempting to reach a specific rock to climb on, but the current proved too strong and carried the children away. Neither child was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident. Victoria, the older of the two, was found by rescue crews approximately an hour later. Santiago’s body was recovered two miles downstream the following day.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has issued a reminder that all rivers in the area are closed for recreational use due to high water levels and hazardous conditions. Anyone caught in a closed river can face a fine of $225. It is as yet unclear if the adults accompanying the children will face any criminal charges. KFSN-TV has reported on the tragic incident.