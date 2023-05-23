Breakthrough in Franklin County cold cases identifies missing persons Chow Chan and Randy Raines using advanced DNA technology

Franklin County in Ohio has made progress in two missing person cold cases that date back over 15 years. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has used advanced DNA technology to identify two missing individuals, one from 1992 and another from 2006. In the first case, a man’s body with a gunshot wound to the head was found in 1992 and was only identified in 2022 as Chow Chan through DNA samples obtained from his mother. The second case involved a man’s body found in the Scioto River in 2006, which was identified as Randy Raines through the DNA Doe Project’s use of “investigative genetic genealogy”. The Ohio Attorney General’s office did not specify if the second case is an unsolved homicide.

