Boyfriend of Mother Arrested for Child Abuse Resulting in Death of 10-Month-Old Edward Hayes in Cañon City, Colorado

A 10-month-old child named Edward Hayes has died after being found unresponsive in a motel room in Cañon City over the weekend. Officers of the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) responded to the scene at the Motel 6 on Sunday morning. They found the child and began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Hayes was taken to a nearby hospital and later transported to the Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs. However, on Tuesday morning, CCPD announced that the child had died.

The boyfriend of the child’s mother, 21-year-old William Jacobs, was arrested on Sunday and charged with child abuse, a Class 3 Felony. Jacobs is still being held without bond, and detectives on this case will be filing amended charges through the District’s Attorney’s Office. CCPD has not released any further details about the case.