Border Patrol Agents Shoot and Kill Raymond Mattia on Tribal Reservation in Southern Arizona

On Thursday night, U.S. Border Patrol agents were called to respond to reports of gunfire on a tribal reservation in southern Arizona. The agents encountered a man outside of a home near their parked cars, and after he threw an object towards a police officer and raised his arm, the agents fired their service weapons, killing him. The man was identified as Raymond Mattia, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation. The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation are investigating the incident, and it is still unclear whether the earlier reports of gunfire were confirmed and whether any weapon was found.

The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy, but details have not been released. The three Border Patrol agents who opened fire and at least seven others were wearing body cameras and activated them during the incident. Family members of Mattia claimed that he had called the Border Patrol because multiple migrants had trespassed into his yard, but these details could not be verified. The shooting took place near the Menagers Dam community on tribal land near the U.S.-Mexico border.