“Body Recovered from Portage River: Deceased Identified as Robert Sabin, 74, Oak Harbor”

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported the recovery of a body from the Portage River in the downtown area. The deceased was identified as Robert Sabin, 74, from Oak Harbor. The body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, and no foul play was reported by the sheriff’s office. However, an investigation was still pending. Meanwhile, the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation announced the return of in-person meetings and premium rebates in FY24. The Sandusky County Safety Council will resume meetings for the program year beginning July 1, 2023, through June 31, 2024. Eligible members can receive a 3% rebate on their FY24 premiums by enrolling in the program and attending ten in-person meetings throughout the year. Interested businesses can fill out the enrollment form and return it to Nicole Russell at nicole@scchamber.org. There are no dues for companies to participate in the Safety Council program for FY24. For more information, contact Nicole Russell.

Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial opened for the 2023 season on Saturday. The Visitor Center and Memorial will be open Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tickets to visit the Observation Deck of the Memorial may be purchased in the Visitor Center at 180 Toledo Ave. and are $10 per person. Children under 16 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. The America the Beautiful – The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Passes are accepted and available for purchase in the Visitor Center. Superintendent Barbara Rowles said that shifting to timed ticket sales from the Visitor Center will improve the overall experience of visitors by allowing them to plan their visit and explore other areas of the park or South Bass Island. Seawall Restoration construction will continue in 2023, with the primary focus on the north side of the park along Bayview Avenue. Visitors are advised to be mindful of the additional construction-related traffic to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.