Body of Jeffery Porter Found Along White River at Rangeline Nature Preserve

The Madison County prosecutor’s office has released the identity of the man whose body was found along the White River at Rangeline Nature Preserve on May 13. The deceased man was identified as Jeffery Porter, 64. Anderson police were informed at 9:55 am about the body, which was found by a kayaker. The Anderson Fire Department and other first responders assisted in recovering the body, which was about a quarter mile from Rangeline Road.

According to Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department, foul play was not suspected in Porter’s death. The Madison County coroner’s office is expected to determine the official cause of death through an autopsy, but they have not yet provided any information about it.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.