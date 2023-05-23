Body found off I-80 in Clearfield County identified as Ivana Meandzija from Utah

The Pennsylvania State Police have revealed the identity of a body that was discovered on May 2 near Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. The deceased has been identified as Ivana Meandzija, a resident of Utah. Her family has been informed of her passing. Her body was discovered by a construction worker who was traveling on Hoopup Road, in the woods near Exit 123 off Interstate 80 Westbound. An autopsy was carried out on May 3, and the cause of death is still being investigated.

The police are urging anyone who traveled through the area between Saturday, April 29, and Tuesday, May 2, to come forward with any information they might have. If you have any relevant information, you can contact PSP-Clearfield at 814-857-3800. The case is still under investigation, and the police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding Ivana Meandzija’s death.

