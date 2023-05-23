Body found in Pennsylvania woods identified as Ivana Meandzija from Utah

The body of Ivana Meandzija, a woman from Utah, was found in the woods of Pennsylvania on May 22. The cause of death has not yet been revealed by Pennsylvania authorities. The case is currently under investigation, and the authorities have requested anyone with information to come forward. Meandzija’s body was discovered by a construction worker early in May. The autopsy was completed on May 3, and her family was informed of her death. The authorities suspect the incident occurred between April 29 and May 2, but no suspects have been identified, and foul play has not been confirmed.

According to the US Department of Justice’s National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are currently 22,740 missing people in America, with around 400 of them recorded as missing in Pennsylvania. Todd Matthews, Director of Communications for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, discussed the database in an interview, stating that most missing person cases are resolved quickly, but if an investigation takes too long, the chances of solving it decrease. Utah, Meandzija’s home state, has 107 cases recorded in the database, but the Utah Missing Persons Clearinghouse states that the number is closer to 800.