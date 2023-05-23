Body Found in Folsom Lake Identified as Victor Nguyen, Victim of American River Currents

The Placer County sheriff’s office has identified the body found last Friday in Folsom Lake as that of Victor Nguyen, a 22-year-old man who had been swept away in the American River three weeks earlier. Nguyen had disappeared in the water on April 29 while on an outing with friends at No-Hands Bridge on the North Fork American River near Auburn. His body was discovered on May 19 at Rattlesnake Bar in Folsom Lake, approximately nine miles downstream from the bridge. The melting of the winter’s deep Sierra Nevada snowpack has created high, fast-running water, leading to several deaths and missing persons in California’s Sierra foothills.

Despite the danger, Placer County has not closed any rivers to recreational use, although the sheriff’s office and Sacramento Regional Parks have issued statements urging people to stay out of the American River. The water is colder, stronger, and higher than normal, and it will remain that way for at least the next month. Merced, Madera, Fresno, and Tulare counties have closed stretches of some rivers due to the hazards arising from the snowpack’s melt. On May 22, a teenager was rescued after falling into the Cosumnes River in Rancho Murieta. The Sacramento Metro Fire Department was able to save the 19-year-old man, who was not wearing a life jacket, after he fell off an inflatable raft by clinging to a tree until a rescue swimmer arrived.