Body found in dumpster in Anderson, Indiana, victim identified as 35-year-old male

The Anderson Police Department is conducting a death investigation after discovering a dead body inside a trash dumpster in Madison County, Indiana. APD officers were alerted by a 911 call around 8:15 a.m. on Monday that there was a body in a nearby trash dumpster. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an adult male, identified as a 35-year-old, deceased in the dumpster. APD’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Madison County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and are still investigating the incident. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release further information about the victim. No additional details have been provided by APD.

