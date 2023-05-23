Bartender Saves Golfing Suspect’s Life with CPR Skills at Ohio Bar

A group of friends in Ohio had their Friday golf outing take a scary turn when one of them suddenly collapsed at the Upper Deck Bar and Grill. Luckily, bartender Taylor Lyn Kemerer was on duty and immediately rushed over to assist. She determined that the man had no pulse and began administering CPR, urging his golfing buddies to help her get him on the ground.

After a tense few moments, the man began breathing again and was eventually taken to the hospital and discharged. The grateful golfer later returned to the bar to thank Kemerer and presented her with a pin that read “guidance” to show his appreciation. The two now share a special bond that will last a lifetime, and the golfer says he feels lucky that Kemerer was there to save his life.