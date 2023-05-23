Ayurveda doctor Dolli Suman found hanging in her house in Rajasthan’s Kota, family suspects foul play

A 37-year-old Ayurveda doctor, Dolli Suman, was found hanging in her residence in the Ujjawal Vihar area of Rajasthan’s Kota on Sunday night. Suman was posted at a community health center in Barundhan village of Bundi district. Her body was discovered on the second floor of her house, and the initial probe suggests a possible case of suicide. However, no suicide note was recovered from the scene. While the police have lodged a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a member of the doctor’s family suspects foul play and insists that it was a case of murder.

Suman, who had been divorced, used to spend most of her time at her mother’s house in the Mahaveer Nagar area. Her family members received her body after a post-mortem on Monday morning. This incident comes just days after a woman doctor was stabbed to death in Kerala by a man she was treating, leading to protests by doctors. Another incident followed where a drunk patient attacked a surgeon at a Kerala hospital. The medical community is outraged and demanding action to ensure the safety of medical professionals.