Augusta Woman Killed in Shooting: Remembering Toya Lafavor

An Augusta woman, identified by friends on social media as Toya Lafavor, was fatally shot on East Taylor Street on Monday. A man and an 11-year-old child were also injured in the shooting. The police responded to the gunfire and found all three victims with gunshot wounds.

According to Sergeant Caleb Lee, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was hospitalized in critical condition, and the child’s condition was unknown. The police have not yet identified any suspects or a possible motive for the shooting. The ongoing computer outage in Augusta is complicating the investigation, making it impossible for the police to obtain warrants or release mugshots.