“Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing Kevin Castillo and Maria Belen Polanco in Exposition Park”

Families and friends are in mourning after a hit-and-run driver killed a young couple in Exposition Park, Los Angeles. Kevin Castillo and Maria Belen Polanco, both 20 years old, were killed when a vehicle slammed into their car early on Sunday morning. A growing memorial has been set up at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Normandie Avenue intersection where the crash occurred. Surveillance video of the incident shows the couple’s car being hit as it entered the street. Witnesses say the sound was like an explosion.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Elmer Santos, who was driving a Jeep. Santos allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran from the scene, but he was chased and caught by witnesses. His bail has been set at $2 million. The police are also investigating whether Santos was involved in a nearby street race before the crash. Polanco was a sophomore at the University of Southern California, and a GoFundMe page has been set up by her family to help pay for her funeral expenses. Castillo was described by a friend as a kind and charismatic young man.