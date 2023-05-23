“Adonis Lee Little Dog identified as victim in Casper police pursuit crash”

The Natrona County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased in a fatal crash downtown as 29-year-old Casper resident Adonis Lee Little Dog. The crash occurred after the vehicle fled police, and three other occupants were taken to Banner Wyoming Medical Center. The Casper Police Department reported that the crash occurred on East Second Street and Wolcott streets shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23. Officers identified a vehicle matching the description from an ongoing investigation. The vehicle drove away when officers tried to stop it at Beverly and 2nd. More officers were called to lay traffic spikes. The vehicle headed west on East Second, collided with a concrete planter, and lost control.

The crash investigation is still ongoing, according to the coroner’s release. The crash caused several blocks to be closed to traffic on Tuesday morning. A photo from the Casper Police Department shows the wreckage of the vehicle, and a caption states that the crash occurred in downtown Casper.