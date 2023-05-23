Accident victim Budhi Singh succumbs, pillion rider battling for life in Jammu

One person has died and another is fighting for their life after a motorcycle accident in the Mehar area of Ramban on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway. The deceased has been identified as Budhi Singh, a 48-year-old shopkeeper from Ramban town. The pillion rider, Budhi Singh’s 50-year-old relative, is currently being treated at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu. The accident occurred when a Tata Sumo vehicle collided with their motorcycle, leaving both riders critically injured. The driver of the Tata Sumo, Azad Singh, has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the law.

Both victims were initially taken to the District Hospital in Ramban for medical attention, but due to their deteriorating conditions, they were referred to the GMC in Jammu. Despite medical intervention, Budhi Singh succumbed to his injuries while being transferred to the GMC. The incident highlights the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of road safety measures.