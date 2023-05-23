“74-Year-Old Michael Olson Identified as Victim in Colorado Springs Homicide; Suspect Christian Andrews Faces Upgraded Charges”

The identity of a homicide victim near the Patty Jewett Golf Course in April has been revealed by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 74-year-old Michael Olson. Colorado Springs police had initially investigated an assault on an “at-risk adult” on April 29, resulting in the arrest of 22-year-old Christian Andrews on charges of crimes against at-risk adults, a third-degree felony. However, Olson died of his injuries on May 13, leading the CSPD Homicide Unit to resume the investigation. Andrews is now also charged with violent crime resulting in death or serious bodily injury, and his charges are expected to be upgraded at his next court hearing.

This latest incident marks the ninth homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2023, though this is significantly fewer than the 21 homicides investigated at the same time last year. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact CSPD or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line to remain anonymous. Andrews’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12.

Word count: 136 words

—

A 74-year-old man named Michael Olson has been identified as the victim of a homicide near the Patty Jewett Golf Course last month. Colorado Springs police initially investigated an assault on an “at-risk adult” on April 29, leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Christian Andrews on charges of crimes against at-risk adults, a third-degree felony. However, Olson died of his injuries on May 13, prompting the CSPD Homicide Unit to reopen the investigation. Andrews is now also charged with violent crime resulting in death or serious bodily injury, and his charges are expected to be upgraded at his next court hearing.

This incident marks the ninth homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2023, a significant drop from the 21 homicides investigated at this time last year. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact CSPD or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line to remain anonymous. Andrews’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12.

Word count: 136 words