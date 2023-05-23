“32-year-old Raheem Blue identified as victim in Madison shooting”

Raheem Blue, the victim of an early morning shooting on Madison’s far east side, has been identified by the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office. The 32-year-old Madison resident was found by Madison Police Department officers suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene in the 3700 block of E. Washington Ave, and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. The preliminary investigation indicates that Blue died from firearms-related trauma.

MPD has announced that over 20 detectives and its Violent Crimes Unit are working to determine who was responsible for the deadly shooting. They are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com. Witnesses are reminded that information leading to an arrest could result in a monetary reward. NBC15 has also provided a link for readers to download their news and weather apps.

Overall, the investigation into Raheem Blue’s death is ongoing, and MPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for the shooting.