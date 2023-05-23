“32-year-old Arjun found dead in van with stab wounds near Yamuna Vihar road”

A man named Arjun, aged 32, was discovered dead in a van near Yamuna Vihar road in Jafrabad, northeast Delhi on Tuesday. The police reported that the deceased had stab wounds on his neck and that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and crime team have been called to the scene. The taxi in which the man’s body was found was registered to a company in Gurugram, Haryana. The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

As of now, the case is still under investigation and no further details have been released. The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined. It is unclear whether the victim had any connection to the company that owned the taxi. The police have not yet commented on any suspects or motives. More information is expected to be revealed as the investigation progresses.