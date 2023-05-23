26-Year-Old Jagroop Singh Shot Dead Over Illicit Relationship: Suspect Judgebir Singh Booked

A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Saidpur village of Patti sub-division on Tuesday. The deceased, Jagroop Singh, was returning home from a playground with his 5-year-old son when he was attacked by one Judgebir Singh and five unidentified persons. The deceased’s father, Harbhajan Singh, stated that the accused had attacked his son over an illicit relationship. Jagroop Singh was severely injured in the firing and was admitted to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police have booked Judgebir Singh and the five unidentified persons.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, stated that Jagroop Singh was in an illicit relationship with Judgebir Singh’s sister, who is married and was visiting her maternal home in Patti. Preliminary investigations have found that the accused had committed the crime over the illicit relationship. The SSP further added that a look-out circular has been issued against the accused and if he goes to any airport, he will be arrested. The incident has left the village in shock and the police have started the investigation.

In conclusion, the shooting of Jagroop Singh has raised serious concerns about the safety of individuals in the village. The police must take strict action against the accused to ensure justice for the deceased and his family. The incident is a reminder of the need for better law and order in the community to prevent such heinous crimes from happening in the future.