22-year-old Victor Nguyen’s Body Recovered from Folsom Lake After Drowning in Auburn River

Victor Nguyen, a 22-year-old from Antelope, was swept away by the fast-moving current of the American River in Auburn on April 29. Despite the search efforts of the Placer County Swift Water Rescue team, Nguyen’s body was only recovered from Rattlesnake Bar in Folsom Lake three weeks later. According to Cal Fire Captain Rick Salas, Nguyen was not aware of the dangers of area rivers, which are flushed with cold water due to the Sierra snowmelt. Salas urges people to stay out of the water, as this year is different, and unfortunately, the people that have not adhered to that message have lost their lives.

Along the Kings River in Fresno County, two children drowned when their mother tried to take them across the river without life jackets. Salas stated that the river will defeat even the best swimmers, and people should not get into the river. Another swimmer from the Bay Area was also swept up in the current on Mother’s Day, and that person has not yet been recovered. Rescuers are urging people to heed their warnings and stay out of the water to prevent further tragedies.