“21-Year-Old Christian Jimenez Identified as Victim in Salinas Shooting”

Over the weekend, a daytime shooting outside an apartment complex in east Salinas claimed the life of 21-year-old Christian Jimenez and injured two others, including a mother who was making breakfast when she was hit by a stray bullet. The mother, Lucia Godinez, had just celebrated her 40th birthday the night before and was cooking leftovers for breakfast when she was shot. Her son, Juan Garcia, who had just gotten out of bed, recounted hearing the gunshots and his mother telling them she had been shot. Garcia said the bullet left his mother paralyzed from the waist down, and only time will tell if she will be able to walk again.

Jimenez was identified by his sister, who set up a Go Fund Me account to raise money for his funeral. Friends and coworkers at Walmart said Jimenez was planning to return to school next semester. The Salinas police believe multiple gunmen were involved in the shooting, but no arrests have been made. The police department’s spokesman, John Murray, stated that “Every act of violence is terrible here we have three people shot, a young man is dead, a mother who should feel safe in her home was shot as well.” Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward, reminding the public that they can remain anonymous.

The shooting occurred just after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning on the 800 block of Garner Avenue as children were playing outside and others were just waking up. The incident has shocked and saddened the community, with friends and family mourning the loss of Jimenez and praying for Godinez’s recovery. The senseless violence has once again highlighted the need for increased measures to address gun violence and ensure the safety of individuals and families.