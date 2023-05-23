21-Year-Old Charged with Murder of Unidentified Victim in Jefferson County Shooting

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Jefferson County on Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Eslam Mohamed Zaki was involved in a physical altercation with a 31-year-old man in the Town and Country Circle area when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other man, killing him. Zaki called 911 and remained at the scene until deputies arrived. He was subsequently arrested and is being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.

Deputies were called to the scene at around 7:00 p.m. following reports of a person shot. The fight between Zaki and the unidentified victim reportedly started as an argument before escalating into a physical confrontation. The incident is still under investigation by authorities.