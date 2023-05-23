“16-Year-Old Suspect Identified in Involuntary Manslaughter of Omarion McKoy in Greensboro”

Police in Greensboro have identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Omarion McKoy on Woodlake Drive in March. The suspect is a 16-year-old male, and the Greensboro Police Department has delivered a juvenile petition for involuntary manslaughter to the Juvenile Court Services. Officers responding to the shooting on March 26 found McKoy had been shot and later died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

