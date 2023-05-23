14-Year-Old Suspect Arrested for Planning “Hit-Squad” Attack on Maryland School Bus

A 14-year-old girl from Oxland Hill, Maryland is facing charges for allegedly organizing a “hit-squad” attack. She is accused of ordering three other boys to kill a fellow teen on a school bus in Prince George’s County. The attack was caught on video, and investigators say that had the gun not jammed repeatedly, the victim would have been killed. The eighth-grade girl allegedly texted the attackers seconds before they rushed the bus, letting them know the victim’s location.

The girl was arrested and charged as an adult with attempted murder. Her family requested that she be released into home detention, but allegations of gang ties and the victim’s mother’s plea to keep her detained resulted in the judge ordering her to be held without bail in a juvenile facility. The prosecutor stated that young people are making adult decisions with adult consequences far too often, and that justice will be pursued for this attack and the other suspects involved. Two of the boys have been arrested, but the third, who was holding the gun, has not been found, and the gun has not been recovered.

Word count: 200