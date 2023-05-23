1 Dead, 2 Injured Including Suspected Shooter at Moraine DMAX Plant: Jeffrey James Allen III Identified as Victim

Newly released body camera footage shows the chaos that unfolded at DMAX in Moraine, Ohio, during a deadly shooting on Thursday. The footage shows officers arriving on the scene and trying to gain access to the building where the shooting took place. One officer can be heard calling out to dispatchers and other officers, describing the chaos he sees as he approaches the property. Once officers reach the security checkpoints, they hit a roadblock at the turnstiles employees use to enter the plant. They are heard asking for help to gain access to the building.

Moraine Police and Fire were dispatched to the DMAX plant just before 9 p.m. on reports of an active shooter on its premises. The first responding officers quickly located and identified a male suspect outside of the facility who had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. Two men were found injured inside the facility, and one of them, identified as 28-year-old Jeffrey James Allen III of Dayton, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to investigators, the suspect and Allen were involved in a “domestic-related feud” over another female employee, and the suspect shot Allen during an altercation inside the facility.