Woman Identified as Victim in Fatal Llano Crash

A woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Llano, California. The crash, which took place at the intersection of Pearblossom Highway and state Route 138, left four other people injured, including two children. The woman, Taylor Carter, was 23 years old and died at the scene of the accident. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol confirmed her identity.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation, and the condition of the injured parties is unknown. Follow KNX News 97.1 FM for updates on this developing story.