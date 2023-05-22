“Woman found dead in Pennsylvania woods identified as Ivana Meandzija from Utah”

Ivana Meandzija from Utah was found dead in the woods near I-80 in Clearfield County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A construction worker discovered her body near the westbound off-ramp 123 of Interstate 80 around 10:25 a.m. on May 2. An autopsy report was completed the following day, and Meandzija’s family has been notified of her death. The cause of death remains under investigation pending an autopsy and toxicology report. The Pennsylvania State Police in Clearfield County are requesting anyone who drove through the area between April 29 and May 2 to contact them with any information.

(Source: ABC4 News)