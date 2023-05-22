Victim identified in Pueblo homicide: Joshua Specht

Over the weekend, a homicide occurred in Pueblo, and the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Joshua Specht. The Pueblo Police Department received a call about gunshots and a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Illinois Ave. and Poplar St. just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers found Specht lying in the yard of a residence on Poplar St. and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PPD is asking for anyone with information or video footage from the area of the crime to come forward. Detectives are investigating the case, and if anyone has information that leads to a felony arrest, they could be eligible for a cash reward. To submit information, contact the PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. As of now, this homicide marks the eighth one this year in Pueblo.