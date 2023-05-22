“Victim Identified in Deadly Daylight Shooting in Stockton: Juan Pacheco”

Juan Pacheco, a 45-year-old man, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Stockton, California. The shooting occurred on May 20th on the intersection of Scotts Avenue and Aurora Street. Pacheco was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

The San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office confirmed Pacheco’s identity on Monday. Authorities are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.